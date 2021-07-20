StockMarketWire.com - Digital-imaging technology group SDI posted a rise in annual profit underpinned by acquisitions and organic sales growth.

Pre-tax profit for the year through April jumped 73% to £5.6 million, up from £3.3 million year-on-year, as sales climbed 43% to £35.1 million.

'The outlook, thanks to our agile business model, is positive and we are planning for further organic growth, including from one-off Covid-19-related orders, and appropriate acquisitions during 2021-22,' chairman Ken Ford said.

'Trading in our 2021-22 financial year remains in line with market expectations and we look to the future with confidence.'


