StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP forecast copper equivalent production for the 2022 to be in line with the 2021 financial year despite continued impacts from a reduction in operational workforces in our Chilean copper assets in response to COVID-19 and petroleum natural field decline.
For the year ended 30 June, the company reported record production at iron ore, coal, and copper and gold assets during the last financial year.
Copper production for the fiscal 2021 year fell 5% to 1,635.7kt, while iron was up 2% to 235.5Mt, and petroleum was down 6% to 102.8 MMboe.
BHP said it achieved record production at Western Australia iron ore and of metallurgical coal at the Goonyella facility.
'We maintained all-time high concentrator throughput at our Escondida copper mine in Chile. Olympic Dam in South Australia had its highest annual copper production since BHP acquired the asset in 2005, and its best-ever gold production,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
