StockMarketWire.com - Carbonated mixers company Fever-Tree lifted its annual revenue guidance following a strong start to the year, though said supply-chain woes would pressure margins.
The full-year outlook on revenue was increased to a range of £295 million to £304 million.
'However, as is being seen in other sectors, growing challenges from COVID-related logistics disruption and associated costs is putting pressure on the group's margins,' the company said.
The company anticipate gross margins of about 44% for FY21, or 43% inclusive of revenue from GDP's portfolio brands, delivering an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA margin, of about 20%.
The company reported 'strong sales growth across all its key markets in the first half of FY21 as the on-trade gradually re-opened during the second quarter and Off-Trade sales remained very encouraging,' the company said.
In the first half of 2021, total like-for-like sales rose 32% to 137.1 million, while total revenue was up 36% to £141.8 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
