StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said its specialist geospatial solutions subsidiary Airsight has won two contract from the government of Australia's Northern Territory.

The expected return for Airsight from both contracts was A$218,000 (£117,000).

The contracts involved conducting two large rural road surveying projects, which started in July and were part of major highway upgrades.




