StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said its specialist geospatial solutions subsidiary Airsight has won two contract from the government of Australia's Northern Territory.
The expected return for Airsight from both contracts was A$218,000 (£117,000).
The contracts involved conducting two large rural road surveying projects, which started in July and were part of major highway upgrades.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.