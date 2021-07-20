StockMarketWire.com - Fast-moving consumer goods group Supreme posted a 2% fall in annual profit, owing to listing costs, though its underlying earnings were boosted by strong sales of vaping and sports nutrition products.

Pre-tax profit for the year through March edged back to £13.0 million, down from £13.2 million year-on-year.

Revenue rose 33% to £122.3 million and adjusted profit rose 21% to £16.4 million.

Supreme said it expected to pay a maiden dividend following publication of its interim results for the 2022 financial year.

'"We have made a good start to the current financial year and look to the future with confidence,' chief executive Sandy Chadha said.


