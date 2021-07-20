StockMarketWire.com - Irn-Bru maker AG Barr upgraded its full-year performance outlook following the return of demand in the hospitality sector amid easing pandemic-related restrictions.

The company said it now expected profit for the current 53-week financial year, to the end of January 2022, to be slightly ahead of the pre-tax profit of £37.4 million, delivered in the 52-week year prior to Covid.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com