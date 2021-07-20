StockMarketWire.com - Interior design and furniture group Sanderson Design upgraded its profit guidance as sales continued to rebound.
In a trading update for its annual general meeting, the company said its profits for the six months through July were expected to beat its expectations.
Revenue in the first 23 weeks of the year had umped 40% year-on-year to £47.9 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
