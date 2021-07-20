StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics developer for organ transplants Verici said it had initiated its first European clinical validation trial site at the Sant'Orsola polyclinic hospital in Bologna, Italy.
The trial was a global, non-randomised, observational study for the clinical validation of Verici Dx's lead products.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
