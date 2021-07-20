StockMarketWire.com - Digital security and privacy software business Kape forecast a sharp jump in first-half revenue amid ongoing momentum.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, first-half revenue is expected to be about $95.7 million, up from $59.0 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, is expected to be about $28.7 million, up 79%.
'Trading has been strong throughout the first half of 2021 and is in line with management's expectations for the full year,' the company said. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, or EBITDA, is expected to be about $28.7 million, up 79% year-on-year.
While adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, or EBITDA margin, increasing to 30.1% in the period.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
