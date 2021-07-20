StockMarketWire.com - Recently listed money transfer group Wise said its first-quarter revenue had jumped 43% year-on-year.

Volume jumped 54% to £16.4 billion, while pricing was reduced by pricing by 2 basis points to 0.67%.

'We are pleased to have started the 2020 financial year in line with our expectations and expect to continue in line with our forward-looking guidance, including for revenue growth of low to mid 20s on a percentage basis,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com