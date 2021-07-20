StockMarketWire.com - Recently listed money transfer group Wise said its first-quarter revenue had jumped 43% year-on-year.
Volume jumped 54% to £16.4 billion, while pricing was reduced by pricing by 2 basis points to 0.67%.
'We are pleased to have started the 2020 financial year in line with our expectations and expect to continue in line with our forward-looking guidance, including for revenue growth of low to mid 20s on a percentage basis,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.