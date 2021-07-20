StockMarketWire.com - Digital advertising services provider Dianomi said it expected to reported 'significant' revenue growth, driven by a boost in its customer base.
Revenue for H1 2021 was expected to demonstrate significant growth compared to the prior year as the Group continues to expand its customer base, the company said.
'In addition to high levels of repeat revenue from existing customers, during the first six months of the year a number of new advertisers and publishers within both the established financial services and business vertical and the newer premium lifestyle vertical have 'gone live' on Dianomi's platform,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
