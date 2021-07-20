StockMarketWire.com - Oil company PetroTal said it had lifted second-quarter production to a level above its guidance.
Output in the three months through June averaged 8,825 barrels of oil per day, up 20% compared to the first quarter, and 2% higher than guidance of 8,655 bopd.
'Current field production was 8,800 bopd and while the 3WD water disposal well has now been completed, one of the booster pumps is not fully operational, constraining water injection rates,' PetroTal said.
'This results in current field oil production being constrained just below 9,000 bopd.'
'The booster pump is expected to be either repaired or replaced over the next month, allowing PetroTal to restore production rates to the unencumbered 10,000 bopd level.'
