StockMarketWire.com - Business recovery group Begbies Traynor reported a fall in profit, but raised its dividend as results were ahead of original expectations due to acquisitions and improved trading.
For the year ended 30 April, pre-tax profit fell to £1.9 million from £2.9 million year-on-year, while revenue improved to £83.8 million from £70.5 million.
'The four acquisitions we have completed since the beginning of 2021 have significantly increased the scale of the group and its capabilities, enhancing the support and advice we provide to UK businesses,' the company said.
The company recommended a 7% increase in the total dividend for the year to 3.0 pence from 2.8 pence.
Looking ahead, the company that 'with the benefit of our recent acquisitions, our organic growth and future acquisition opportunities, we are well positioned to deliver the anticipated material growth in earnings in the new financial year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
