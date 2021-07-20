StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Corero Network Security touted strong first-half growth following a jump in orders amid rising demand for cyber security.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue is expected to have increased by 34% to about $8.3 million year-on-year.
Order intake for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is expected to be about $8.9 million, ahead of the previous high of $7.9 million for H1 2020.
Annualised recurring revenue, meanwhile, is expected to have increased to about $11.2 million as at 1 July 2021, from $8.8 million at 1 July 2020, driven by 'growth in DDoS Protection-as-a-Service ("DDPaaS") and software subscription orders,' the company said.
The company expects to issue its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 in mid September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.