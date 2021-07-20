StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company IntegraFin reported a rise in funds under direction following record third quarter net inflows.
On 30 June 2021, funds under management totalled £50,310 million, representing an increase of 7.2% over the quarter.
Over the same period the FTSE All Share Index rose by 4.8% and the MSCI World Index (Large & Mid Cap) rose by 7.2%.
'Whilst we look forward to returning to our offices in the next quarter, on a new flexible working plan, we remain cautious of the immediate health impacts and longer term economic impacts of COVID-19,' the company said.
