The FTSE 100's rebound from yesterday's losses was waning by midday with the index up just 0.2% to 6,860.52 as fears over inflation and Covid-19 cloud investor sentiment.

Morrisons slipped 0.5% to 260.7p after Apollo said it was no longer planning to make a bid for the supermarket chain and was instead considering joining a rival £6.3 billion offer led by Fortress.

Fortress, owned by Japan's Softbank, already had been joined by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments for its 254p-per-share offer.

Mining titan BHP advanced 1.4% after after it released a mixed fourth-quarter production report that showed year-on-year declines in iron-ore and copper output, but rises in petroleum and coal production.

Budget airline EasyJet fell 0.6% to 774.59p, having posted another gaping quarterly loss that was albeit a little narrower due to a partial recovery in passenger numbers.

Looking to the fourth quarter, EasyJet said it expected to fly up to 60% of the fourth quarter of 2019's capacity, up from 17% in the third quarter.

Music and audio equipment retailer Focusrite gained 1.4% to £14.253, having forecast a full-year profit 'significantly' ahead of market expectations, thanks to rising revenue and cost cutting.

Focusrite, however, warned of supply constraints and higher freight and shipping costs.

Premium tonic group Fever-Tree dropped 5.1% to £23.25 after it issued a disappointing trading update.

Fever-Tree's first-half sales had jumped 36% but it said challenges surrounding global logistics cost pressures had hurt its margins.

Online wine retailer Virgin Wines rallied 3.8% to 205.05p on guiding for annual operating earnings and revenue 'marginally' ahead of forecasts.

Pub group Young & Co.'s Brewery reversed 0.7% to £15.20 despite announcing that trading continued to be ahead of its expectations since it announced annual results in May.

Flooring company Victoria slid 0.5% to £10.90, even as it narrowed annual pre-tax losses after it boosted sales 6.6% and its margins improved.

Digital-imaging technology group SDI fell 1.4% to 171.15p, having posted a rise in annual profit underpinned by acquisitions and organic sales growth.


