CA
22/07/2021 13:30 employment insurance
23/07/2021 13:30 retail sales
CN
27/07/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
23/07/2021 08:30 flash PMI
26/07/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
26/07/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
22/07/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
22/07/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
22/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence indicator
23/07/2021 09:00 flash PMI
27/07/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
22/07/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
23/07/2021 08:15 flash PMI
27/07/2021 11:00 claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi
IE
22/07/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
27/07/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
26/07/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
27/07/2021 00:50 services producer price index
UK
22/07/2021 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
23/07/2021 07:00 retail sales
23/07/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
26/07/2021 09:30 Bank of England asset purchase facility quarterly report
27/07/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
27/07/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
US
22/07/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
22/07/2021 15:00 existing home sales
22/07/2021 15:00 leading indicators
22/07/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
23/07/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/07/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
26/07/2021 15:00 new residential sales
27/07/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/07/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
27/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
27/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
