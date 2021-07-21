Interim Result

22/07/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

22/07/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)

22/07/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

22/07/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

26/07/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

26/07/2021 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)

26/07/2021 Science Group PLC (SAG)

27/07/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

27/07/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

27/07/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

27/07/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

27/07/2021 (KITW)

27/07/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

27/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

27/07/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

27/07/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

27/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

27/07/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

27/07/2021 Ascential PLC (ASCL)

27/07/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)

27/07/2021 Restore PLC (RST)

27/07/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

28/07/2021 Quartix Technologies PLC (QTX)

28/07/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

28/07/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

28/07/2021 Hutchmed (China) Limited (HCM)

28/07/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

28/07/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)

28/07/2021 Musicmagpie PLC (MMAG)

28/07/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

28/07/2021 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

28/07/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

28/07/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

28/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

28/07/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

28/07/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)

28/07/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)

28/07/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)

28/07/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

28/07/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)

28/07/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

28/07/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)

28/07/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

28/07/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

28/07/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

28/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

29/07/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

29/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

29/07/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

29/07/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

29/07/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

29/07/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

29/07/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

29/07/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)

29/07/2021 Relx PLC (REL)

29/07/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

29/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

29/07/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

29/07/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)

29/07/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

29/07/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

29/07/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)

29/07/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)

29/07/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)

29/07/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

29/07/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

29/07/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)

29/07/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)

29/07/2021 Devro PLC (DVO)

29/07/2021 Informa PLC (INF)

29/07/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

29/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

29/07/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

30/07/2021 Rightmove PLC (RMV)

30/07/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)

30/07/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)

30/07/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

30/07/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)

30/07/2021 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

30/07/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

30/07/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

30/07/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)

30/07/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)

02/08/2021 Senior PLC (SNR)

03/08/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)

03/08/2021 BP PLC (BP.)

04/08/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)

04/08/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

04/08/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

05/08/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

05/08/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)

05/08/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

05/08/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)

05/08/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

05/08/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)

05/08/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

05/08/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

06/08/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

06/08/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

06/08/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

09/08/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

09/08/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

09/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

10/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)

10/08/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

10/08/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

10/08/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

10/08/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

10/08/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

10/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

10/08/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)



Final Result

22/07/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)

22/07/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

22/07/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)

27/07/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)

27/07/2021 In The Style Group PLC (ITS)

27/07/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

27/07/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)

27/07/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

27/07/2021 Cohort PLC (CHRT)

28/07/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

29/07/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)

30/07/2021 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)

03/08/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)

05/08/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)

09/08/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)



AGM / EGM

22/07/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)

22/07/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

22/07/2021 Petards Group PLC (PEG)

22/07/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)

22/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

22/07/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)

22/07/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

22/07/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

23/07/2021 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)

23/07/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)

23/07/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)

23/07/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

23/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

23/07/2021 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)

23/07/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)

26/07/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)

26/07/2021 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)

26/07/2021 Tinybuild Inc. (TBLD)

26/07/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

26/07/2021 Deepverge PLC (DVRG)

26/07/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)

26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

27/07/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

27/07/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

27/07/2021 Charlemagne Capital Ltd (CCAP)

27/07/2021 Record PLC (REC)

27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

27/07/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

27/07/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

27/07/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)

27/07/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)

27/07/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)

27/07/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

27/07/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

27/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

27/07/2021 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)

28/07/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)

28/07/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

28/07/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

28/07/2021 Chariot Limited (CHAR)

28/07/2021 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)

28/07/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)

28/07/2021 Alien Metals Limited (UFO)

28/07/2021 Aquila Services Group Plc (AQSG)

28/07/2021 Triad Group PLC (TRD)

28/07/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)

28/07/2021 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)

28/07/2021 Reabold Resources PLC (RBD)

28/07/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

29/07/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

29/07/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

29/07/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

29/07/2021 Amiad Water Systems LTD (AFS)

29/07/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

29/07/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

29/07/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)

29/07/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

29/07/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

29/07/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

29/07/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)

29/07/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

29/07/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)

29/07/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

29/07/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

29/07/2021 Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (PHE)

30/07/2021 Puma Vct 13 Plc (PU13)

30/07/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)

30/07/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)

30/07/2021 Danakali Limited (DNK)

30/07/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)

30/07/2021 St James House PLC (SJH)

30/07/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

30/07/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

02/08/2021 Sigmaroc PLC (SRC)

03/08/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

04/08/2021 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)

04/08/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)

04/08/2021 Ninety One PLC (N91)

04/08/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)

05/08/2021 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

05/08/2021 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)

05/08/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)

05/08/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)

06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

06/08/2021 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)

06/08/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)

08/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

09/08/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

09/08/2021 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)

10/08/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)



Trading Statement

22/07/2021 (PBEE)

22/07/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

22/07/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

22/07/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)

22/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)

23/07/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

27/07/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

27/07/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

28/07/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)

28/07/2021 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)

28/07/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

29/07/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

29/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

29/07/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

29/07/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)

29/07/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

29/07/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)

29/07/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

29/07/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

30/07/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)

30/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

30/07/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)

30/07/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)

30/07/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

03/08/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)

03/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

05/08/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)

05/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)

10/08/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

10/08/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

10/08/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)



Ex-Dividend

22/07/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)

22/07/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

22/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

22/07/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)

22/07/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)

22/07/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

22/07/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)

22/07/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)

22/07/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

22/07/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

22/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

22/07/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)

23/07/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

23/07/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)

23/07/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

23/07/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)

23/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

23/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)

23/07/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

23/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

23/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

23/07/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)

23/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)

26/07/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)

27/07/2021 Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com