StockMarketWire.com - Wickes, the DIY chain recently spun out of Travis Perkins, said its first-half sales had risen 33% year-on-year and stuck to its profit guidance.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months through 26 June was still expected to be around £45 million.
'While we remain watchful of ongoing Covid impact and the wider economic environment, the outlook for the full year remains in line with our expectations,' Wickes added.
Like-for-like sales had risen 20% in the first quarter and 48% in the second, on a year-on-year basis.
'We are managing to navigate inflationary pressure and industry wide raw material constraints by working closely with our suppliers, and we remain on track to continue to grow in a responsible and sustainable way, providing our customers with the products they need at the best possible value,' chief executive David Wood said.
