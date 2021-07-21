StockMarketWire.com - Defence technology group QinetiQ said it still expected to post annual revenue growth in the mid single digits, having gotten off to a strong start to its financial year.

Orders, revenue, profit and cash were in-line with expectations, the company said in a first-quarter trading update.

It added that its visibility on revenue under contract for the full year had increased to £940 million, up from £800 million in April 2021.

'Consequently, we remain confident of delivering in line with our expectations, with mid-single digit organic revenue growth at 11% to 12% operating profit margin, rising to 12% to 13% operating profit margin in the medium term,' it said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com