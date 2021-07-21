StockMarketWire.com - Total quality assurance provider Intertek said it had acquired JLA Brasil Laboratorio de Analises de Alimentos, a provider of food, agri and environmental testing solutions based in Brazil.
'The acquisition of JLA presents a compelling opportunity to enter the fast growing food testing sector in Brazil, which is one of the largest markets globally in terms of agri-food and beverage production value,' the company said.
'Brazil is one of the leading exporters of food product categories such as meat, poultry, soybean and sugar cane that must comply with strict testing and certification requirements,' it added.
Established in 1990, JLA generated revenues of £4.9 million in 2020.
