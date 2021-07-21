StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention products group Tristel nudged up its annual profit guidance after the rate of hospital admissions for non-Covid-related conditions began to recovery.

Pre-tax profit for the year through June, before exceptional items, was now expected at at £5.5 million, on revenue of $31 million.

That compared to previous guidance, given in April, of a pre-tax profit no less than £5 million, also on sales of £31 million.

'As the fourth quarter progressed, demand for the device-based products accelerated as hospital out-patient departments gradually returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity,' Tristel said.

'Surface disinfectant product sales have continued to grow.'

Tristel also announced that it would write off the value of an equity investment in a medical device company focussed upon women's health to the tune of £0.8 million.

The company had made the investment in 2017 and subsequently tried to find a buyer for its stake, but had not been successful selling it to date.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com