StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention products group Tristel nudged up its annual profit guidance after the rate of hospital admissions for non-Covid-related conditions began to recovery.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June, before exceptional items, was now expected at at £5.5 million, on revenue of $31 million.
That compared to previous guidance, given in April, of a pre-tax profit no less than £5 million, also on sales of £31 million.
'As the fourth quarter progressed, demand for the device-based products accelerated as hospital out-patient departments gradually returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity,' Tristel said.
'Surface disinfectant product sales have continued to grow.'
Tristel also announced that it would write off the value of an equity investment in a medical device company focussed upon women's health to the tune of £0.8 million.
The company had made the investment in 2017 and subsequently tried to find a buyer for its stake, but had not been successful selling it to date.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
