StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining said it remained on track to meet its production targets after reporting a rise in second-quarter output following a 'solid' performance from Inmaculada and increases at Pallancata and San Jose versus the first quarter.
In Q2 2021, attributable production was 89,381 gold equivalent ounces or 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces, compared with 32,71 ounces and 2.8 million, respectively.
In the first half of 2021 as a whole, Hochschild produced 175,119 gold equivalent ounces or 15.1 million silver equivalent ounces with production increasing quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.
The company remains on track to meet its 2021 production target of between 360,000 and 372,000 gold equivalent ounces or between 31.0 and 32.0 million silver equivalent ounces.
'2021 all-in sustaining costs remained on track to meet $1,210 and $1,250 per gold equivalent ounce guidance,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
