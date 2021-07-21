StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payments and messaging provider Fonix Mobile said revenue and profit continued to grow and remained comfortably in line with management's expectations since its London stock market debut in October 2020.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, Adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation, amortisation grew by 14% to £8.8 million year-on-year.
Total payment volume of mobile payments grew by 10% to £233.4 million.
'With high levels of repeating revenue, a strong exit run-rate for FY21, new supplier connections in international markets and a growing pipeline of client prospects across all sectors, the board continues to be confident in the growth potential for Fonix going into FY22 and beyond,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
