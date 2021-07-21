StockMarketWire.com - Payments group PCI-PAL said it expected to post a full-year profit 'marginally ahead' of current expectations amid a 66% jump in sales.

Revenue for the year through June was seen rising to around £7.3 million, up from £4.4 million year-on-year, the company said.

PCI-PAL said the rise continued to be driven by progress in increasing the annual values of contracts signed to date.

Total annual contract value had risen 41% to £9.5 million, while the number of new customer contracts signed almost doubled to 195, up from 100.

The company said the strong trading performance and recent placement allowed it fully repay its outstanding debt ahead of schedule in June.


