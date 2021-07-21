StockMarketWire.com - Soft drink group Nichols posted a rise in first-half profit, underpinned by higher sales of its Vimto brand in the Middle East and Africa.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June jumped to £8.6 million, up from £2.9 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 14% to $67.4 million.
Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 32% to £8.9 million, also thanks to higher margins.
Nichols declared an interim dividend of 9.8p per share and stuck to its full-year guidance.
'The UK government's planned roadmap out of lockdown continues and although at a more cautious pace than originally planned, the group's positive start to the year means that we remain confident that it will achieve the board's expectations for the year,' chairman John Nichols said.
'Longer term, the board is currently assessing the impact of inflationary pressures affecting logistics, labour, plastics and costs associated with increasing environmental legislation.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.