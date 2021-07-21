StockMarketWire.com - Haircare and skincare company Creightons reported a rise in profit following a jump in revenue, led by strong branded sales growth.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit jumped to £5.2 million from £3.6 million year-on-year as revenue rose by 28.9% to £61.6 million.
Branded sales increased by 157.2% in the period, with the Pure Touch hygiene brand delivering £14.6 million of sales.
'Sales growth of our branded products was driven by higher retail position brands such as Feather & Down, which continues to perform with current customers and extended distribution, and The Curl Company with wider distribution in both the UK and overseas,' the company said.
The company proposed a final dividend 0.50 pence per share, unchanged from last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
