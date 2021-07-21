StockMarketWire.com - Oil companies Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil welcomed news that liquids and gas had been recovered to the surface during well testing at the West Newton joint venture in East Yorkshire.
Well testing operations run by operator Rathlin Resources at the West Newton B site had commenced on 7 June, with an initial focus on the lower portion of the Kirkham Abbey pay zone.
Operations were now focussed on clean-up of the well ahead of further flow testing.
'We are very encouraged by the indications of permeability within the system, and of course by the initial recovery of hydrocarbons to surface,' Reabold co-chief executive Stephen Williams said.
'We look forward to continued clean up of completion fluids from the well, putting us in a position to assess hydrocarbon flow potential.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.