StockMarketWire.com - Oil companies Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil welcomed news that liquids and gas had been recovered to the surface during well testing at the West Newton joint venture in East Yorkshire.

Well testing operations run by operator Rathlin Resources at the West Newton B site had commenced on 7 June, with an initial focus on the lower portion of the Kirkham Abbey pay zone.

Operations were now focussed on clean-up of the well ahead of further flow testing.

'We are very encouraged by the indications of permeability within the system, and of course by the initial recovery of hydrocarbons to surface,' Reabold co-chief executive Stephen Williams said.

'We look forward to continued clean up of completion fluids from the well, putting us in a position to assess hydrocarbon flow potential.'


