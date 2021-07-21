StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it expected to report a rise in first-half revenue and core earnings amid ongoing momentum.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenues are expected to increase to £38.56 million from £26.33 million year-on-year and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, in the region of £12.75 million, up from £8.93 million.
'[T]he strong trading from the beginning of the year continued into the second quarter of 2021. This continues to reflect improving trading in the core business and ongoing strong demand for our contract manufacturing services for COVID-19 sample collection devices and associated kits,' the company said.
'The board remains confident that trading for the full year will remain strong and will be in-line with already materially upgraded management expectations,' it added.
The company said it remained confident that its previously outlined growth strategy, will create a ;business which, aside from any COVID-19 related revenues, is capable of generating significant double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA over the next 3 to 4 years.'
EKF expects to announce its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 in the first half of September 2021, with the date to be confirmed in a subsequent announcement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
