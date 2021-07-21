StockMarketWire.com - Fresh prepared food provider Bakkavor said it had returned to revenue growth in the second quarter following the easing of Covid restrictions.
For the 13 weeks to 26 June 2021, reported revenues were up 13.0% compared to the second quarter in 2020 and 16.1% higher on a like-for-like basis, and 0.7% and 1.8% higher, respectively, than the equivalent period in 2019.
In the UK, sales in the first quarter were 'adversely impacted by lockdown restrictions, however early signs of recovery became apparent in March as government restrictions began to ease,' the company said.
Like-for-like US sales increased 48.7% in the quarter compared to 2020, and jumped 40.8% in China as volumes return.
Overall, group reported revenues for the half year were up 4.0% compared to the first half of 2020.
'We have seen strong sales momentum as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, delivering growth on the comparative period in 2020, which was heavily impacted by lockdown measures, and on the equivalent period in 2019,' the company said.
The half year results are expected to be announced on 8 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.