StockMarketWire.com - Tool and equipment rental group Speedy Hire said its UK and Ireland core hire revenues for June had risen 3% compared to the same month in 2020 financial year.
Speedy Hire said that comparison represented a more meaningful comparison that in the 2021 financial year just gone by due to the pandemic.
Over the first quarter, UK and Ireland core hire revenues were up around 2% compared to the 2020 financial year.
'Market conditions have remained favourable in the period since the year-end and the group is trading in line with our expectations,' Speedy Hire said.
'Speedy has continued to win new customers and take market share.'
The company also said it would cease provision of National Vocational Qualifications and apprenticeships from 31 July, noting that its Geason Training business had been hurt by the pandemic and market conditions.
'Speedy remains committed to providing training to our customers and will be concentrating on the success of short duration courses aligned to our core operations,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
