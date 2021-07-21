StockMarketWire.com - Global consultancy Stantec is helping to advance Macarthur Minerals’ work in Lake Giles in Western Australia.
Macarthur Minerals’ lead consultant Stantec are advancing metallurgical process test work, process flow sheet development and key non-process infrastructure engineering design work for the feasibility study that is presently being undertaken on the company's flagship high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.
Stantec's metallurgical process consultant Neville Dowson is leading the metallurgical test work and development of the process flow sheet and engineering works for a metallurgical process plant design that will target delivery of a high grade +65% Fe magnetite concentrate.
Under Stantec's guidance, metallurgical sample testing is underway in Perth utilising the expertise of Bureau Veritas. The results of this test work will provide Stantec with the crucial outputs to complete the metallurgical process flow sheet engineering design work.
According to Macarthur Minerals, Stantec is a highly regarded global consultancy with extensive experience in the mining sector.
The mining company said Stantec's presence in Australia and Canada provides the perfect platform to deliver Macarthur's feasibility study to required standards for the Australian and Canadian markets.
The Stantec team have considerable experience in the design of magnetite processing plants. Richard Peck, Macarthur's magnetite processing subject matter expert is providing oversight on Stantec's process design, metallurgical test work programme and preparation of the process design criteria, flow diagram and mass balance.
Stantec country leader for Australia Jose Granado, said: ‘We are proud to leverage our global expertise and passion for applying sustainable best practice to help advance the Lake Giles Iron Project. By continuing our partnership with Macarthur Minerals, we are ready to deliver a feasibility study that paves the way forward for this important project.’
Macarthur Minerals CEO Andrew Bruton added: ‘Following the onset of the Global Covid-19 pandemic early last year and throughout the balance of 2020, the Company has been steadily progressing the foundational work required to underpin the delivery of the study. Much of that work has focused on necessary background work to advance route to market concepts and delivery mechanisms. Although much of that work has not been visible to the market, it is essential.
‘The Feasibility Study is on track for delivery this year, and with the combined technical capabilities and experience of Stantec's team lead by Neville Dowson and Macarthur's highly experienced metallurgical consultant Dr Richard Peck and mining engineer Bernard Holtshousen, the company has high expectations, and an equally high level of confidence, that the Feasibility Study will meet the expectations of the market.
‘Stantec's involvement in key areas will help bring the Feasibility Study in on time and within budget. We look forward to continuing to work with them through these final phases of delivery.’
