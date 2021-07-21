StockMarketWire.com - Real estate developer Watkins Jones has selected Deloitte as the company’s new auditor, having previously been audited by EY for 24 years.
Watkins Jones considered proposals from three audit firms as part of the audit tender process, including one non-Big Four firm.
Following a recommendation by its audit committee, the board selected Deloitte to be the company's new auditor.
Deloitte will be appointed immediately following the signing of the company's financial statements for the year ending 30 September 2021. In the meantime, Deloitte will shadow EY through the audit process for the group’s current year-end.
A resolution for the appointment of Deloitte as auditor will be included in the 2022 notice of annual general meeting.
The board said it wished to ‘express its appreciation of the high standard of auditing that EY has provided to the business over the last 24 years.’
At 2:52pm: [LON:WJG] Watkin Jones PLC share price was 0p at 162.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
