CA
22/07/2021 13:30 employment insurance
EU
22/07/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
22/07/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
22/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence indicator
FR
22/07/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
IE
22/07/2021 11:00 WPI
UK
22/07/2021 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
US
22/07/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
22/07/2021 15:00 leading indicators
22/07/2021 15:00 existing home sales
22/07/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
