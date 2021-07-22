StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca has appointed Andreas Rummelt as a non-executive director, following the completion of its acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dr. Rummelt has been a member of the board of Alexion since 2010.
His effective date of appointment to AstraZeneca's board is 1 August 2021, the same as that of AstraZeneca's new executive director and chief financial officer, Dr. Aradhana Sarin, formerly executive vice-president, chief financial officer of Alexion.
Leif Johansson, chairman of AstraZeneca said: '[Dr Rummelt's] extensive experience of the pharmaceutical industry and in particular his technical R&D, manufacturing and quality assurance expertise, together with his deep knowledge of Alexion, will enable him to make a significant contribution to the Board's work.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
