StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca has appointed Andreas Rummelt as a non-executive director, following the completion of its acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Rummelt has been a member of the board of Alexion since 2010.

His effective date of appointment to AstraZeneca's board is 1 August 2021, the same as that of AstraZeneca's new executive director and chief financial officer, Dr. Aradhana Sarin, formerly executive vice-president, chief financial officer of Alexion.

Leif Johansson, chairman of AstraZeneca said: '[Dr Rummelt's] extensive experience of the pharmaceutical industry and in particular his technical R&D, manufacturing and quality assurance expertise, together with his deep knowledge of Alexion, will enable him to make a significant contribution to the Board's work.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com