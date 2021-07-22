StockMarketWire.com - Diploma PLC has seen an 11% rise in underlying revenues, with very good trading trends in all three of its sectors.
In a trading statement for the nine months ended 30 June 2021, the company said underlying revenues are now ahead of pre-Covid levels, up 6% over the same period in FY2019.
Reported revenue growth was 42%, reflecting a strong contribution from acquisitions, while the company's operating margin remains on track with full year guidance of towards 19%.
The Group's strong balance sheet provides flexibility for future acquisitions and, while it remains disciplined in its approach, Diploma said it has an 'active pipeline of opportunities'.
