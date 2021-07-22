StockMarketWire.com - Diploma PLC has seen an 11% rise in underlying revenues, with very good trading trends in all three of its sectors.

In a trading statement for the nine months ended 30 June 2021, the company said underlying revenues are now ahead of pre-Covid levels, up 6% over the same period in FY2019.

Reported revenue growth was 42%, reflecting a strong contribution from acquisitions, while the company's operating margin remains on track with full year guidance of towards 19%.

The Group's strong balance sheet provides flexibility for future acquisitions and, while it remains disciplined in its approach, Diploma said it has an 'active pipeline of opportunities'.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com