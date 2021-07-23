CA
28/07/2021 13:30 CPI
29/07/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CN
27/07/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
26/07/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
28/07/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
29/07/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
29/07/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
ES
26/07/2021 08:00 PPI
29/07/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
EU
27/07/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
28/07/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
29/07/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
FR
27/07/2021 11:00 claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi
28/07/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
29/07/2021 07:45 PPI
IE
28/07/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
27/07/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
28/07/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
28/07/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
29/07/2021 10:00 PPI
JP
26/07/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
27/07/2021 00:50 services producer price index
28/07/2021 00:50 BoJ summary of opinions
28/07/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
29/07/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
UK
26/07/2021 09:30 Bank of England asset purchase facility quarterly report
27/07/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
27/07/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
28/07/2021 00:01 shop price index
28/07/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
29/07/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
29/07/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
US
26/07/2021 15:00 new residential sales
27/07/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/07/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
27/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
27/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
28/07/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report
28/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
28/07/2021 19:00 Fed interest rate decision
28/07/2021 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Powell
29/07/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
29/07/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP
29/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com