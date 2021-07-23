CA

28/07/2021 13:30 CPI

29/07/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours

16/08/2021 13:15 housing starts

16/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities

16/08/2021 13:30 wholesale trade



CN

27/07/2021 04:00 industrial profit



DE

26/07/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index

28/07/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey

29/07/2021 08:55 labour market statistics

29/07/2021 13:00 provisional CPI



ES

26/07/2021 08:00 PPI

29/07/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI

16/08/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover

16/08/2021 08:00 trade balance



EU

27/07/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

28/07/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations

29/07/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys

16/08/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations

16/08/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI

16/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade



FR

27/07/2021 11:00 claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi

28/07/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey

29/07/2021 07:45 PPI



IE

28/07/2021 11:00 retail sales index



IT

27/07/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU

28/07/2021 09:00 business confidence survey

28/07/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey

29/07/2021 10:00 PPI

16/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade



JP

26/07/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI

27/07/2021 00:50 services producer price index

28/07/2021 00:50 BoJ summary of opinions

28/07/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions

29/07/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of Month



UK

26/07/2021 09:30 Bank of England asset purchase facility quarterly report

27/07/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index

27/07/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey

28/07/2021 00:01 shop price index

28/07/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index

29/07/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures

29/07/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics

16/08/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics



US

26/07/2021 15:00 new residential sales

27/07/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods

27/07/2021 14:00 monthly house price index

27/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index

27/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

28/07/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report

28/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

28/07/2021 19:00 Fed interest rate decision

28/07/2021 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Powell

29/07/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report

29/07/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP

29/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

16/08/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services

16/08/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment

16/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment

16/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade

16/08/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com