StockMarketWire.com - Oncimmune, the immunodiagnostics group working to change how cancer is diagnosed and treated, has announced it has entered into a profiling contract with Dana-Farber (DF) Cancer Institute.
Under the agreement, the company will identify autoantibodies that can be predictive of patient response or connected with resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy used in DF-led studies.
Dana-Farber is a clinical affiliate and research institute of Harvard Medical School, and a world-leading cancer research organisation.
It is one of America's top cancer hospitals with more than 1,100 therapeutic and non therapeutic clinical trials in progress.
Oncimmune’s biomarker discovery engine - SeroTagTM - will be used for identifying autoantibodies that can be predictive of immune-related adverse events in response treatment.
The project is scheduled to complete by the end of 2021.
