StockMarketWire.com - Vodafone, the FTSE 100 British multinational telecommunications company, has reported €9.4bn in service revenue for the first quarter of its financial year ending 20 June 2021, a 2.7% increase on the year.
The figure represents a slight bump from the same period last year, which was up at €9.1bn in service revenue.
In Europe, its mobile contract churn was at 1.6 percentage points lower than in Q1 2020, before the pandemic.
Roaming and visitor revenue shot up 56% year-on-year- but remains 53% lower than Q1 2020.
Nick Read, group chief executive, said: ‘I am pleased to report that we are back to service revenue growth in Europe, as well as Africa.’
‘This growth was broad-based within both Consumer and Business segments, with the vast majority of our markets contributing. This is a result of our commercial and operating momentum built over the past 3 years as part of our strategic transformation.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
