StockMarketWire.com - Brewin Dolphins, one of Britain’s largest wealth management firms, reports discretionary net flows of £1.3bn in its Q3 results for the period ending 30 June 2021.
This represents annual growth of 6.1%, and is higher than Q2 levels of £1bn.
Over 70% of growth was from new clients, according to the company, and Ireland contributed to around a quarter of direct inflows.
Robin Beer, chief executive said: ‘We are very pleased to announce a second consecutive quarter of record gross discretionary fund inflows of £1.3bn, of which over 70% were from new clients.’
‘Strong fund inflows were seen across both our direct and indirect businesses, with Ireland having an exceptional quarter and our Voyager fund range continuing to scale at pace.’ Total funds jumped 6.5% to £56bn in the quarter and total income was up at £103.8m, compared to £92.7m in Q3 2020.
Financial planning income grew 28.9% to £10.7m, compared with the Q3 2020 figure of £8.3m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
