StockMarketWire.com - Close Brothers has announced that Patricia Halliday has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 August 2021.
Halliday has over 30 years’ experience in risk management across corporate and retail banking, both in the UK and internationally.
She began her career at NatWest, then moved to Barclays Capital, then Deutsche Bank.
Roles included head of leveraged and structured finance and commercial real estate, and chair of the underwriting committee, covering the UK, European and US markets.
Most recently, Patricia was chief risk officer of Santander UK and was responsible for risk management and oversight across retail and commercial banking.
Mike Biggs, Chairman of Close Brothers, commented: ‘I am very pleased to be welcoming Patricia to the Close Brothers board. She brings considerable risk and commercial expertise and has a deep understanding of the regulatory, risk and governance environment in which the group operates.’
Patricia Halliday said: ‘I am delighted to be joining the board of Close Brothers. The company has a distinctive and successful model, and a strong culture focused on customers, partners and colleagues.’
