StockMarketWire.com - Workspace, the provider of commercial business premises, has announced it has appointed Duncan Owen as a non-executive director of the company, effective 22 July 2021.
Duncan has 30 years' experience in the real estate sector. He was the CEO of Invista Real Estate Investment Management and global head of real estate at Schroders before stepping down at the end of 2020.
He is currently a special advisor to Schroders and a non-executive director on the board of governors for the Church Commissioners and is chair of their Property Investment Committee.
Stephen Hubbard, chairman of Workspace, said: ‘We are delighted that Duncan has joined Workspace's Board. Duncan brings a wealth of experience in the real estate sector, including a deep understanding of the central London office sector, and I am looking forward to working with him to further progress the Company's strategy.’
