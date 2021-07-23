StockMarketWire.com - Premier Foods, the British food manufacturer headquartered in Hertfordshire, has today announced a 6.3% sales bump up compared to two years ago.
Branded sales were up 9.35%.
Total grocery sales for Q1 were up at £133.2m, compared with £162.1m in Q1 2020.
Alex Whitehouse, chief executive officer, said: ‘We have made a very encouraging start to the year, with Quarter 1 sales at the top end of our expectations, as our brands again benefited from the introduction of new products and continued marketing investment.’
‘When compared to two years ago, our branded sales increased by over 9% with grocery brands up 12%, continuing the strong momentum of recent years.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
