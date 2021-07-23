StockMarketWire.com - Gateley, the legal and professional services group, has announced that Gateley Vinden ltd, has bought the business and assets of Tozer Gallagher, a practice of chartered quantity surveyors and construction consultants, for £700,000, plus an amount equal to the value of the assets acquired expected to be approximately £115,000.
Tozer Gallagher will join the Gateley Vinden business, acquired by Gateley in March 2020. This is the tenth business Gateley has acquired since its IPO in 2015.
Tozer Gallagher was founded over 30 years ago and is based in Manchester and London. The business specialises in built environment consultancy, fund monitoring services, and surety advisory.
The directors at Tozer Gallager, Bill Ibram, Anthony Meaden and Paul Rigby, are well known to Gateley Vinden and all three directors will continue to work as part of the management team.
