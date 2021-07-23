StockMarketWire.com - Prime People, the global specialist recruitment business for professional and technical staff working in real estate and built environment amongst other sectors, has today announced a £6.19m revenue dip for the year ending 31 March 2021.
As of 31 March, the company’s revenue was up at £17.80m, compared to £23.99m.
Net Fee Income amounted to £10.93m, compared to £15.52m the year before.
Operating profit came in at £0.12m, a £1.84m drop compared to last year.
Peter Moore, managing director of Prime People, said: ‘Our financial year to March 2021 has been most extraordinarily challenging for the majority of businesses and we were no exception.' 'I am very grateful to our teams around the world who have, despite all the hurdles, challenges and separation, worked incredibly hard to provide exceptional service to our customers.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.