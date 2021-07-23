StockMarketWire.com - Croda, the chemicals company, has announced the appointment of Julie Kim as a non-executive director.
Kim will join the Board from 1 September 2021 and brings over 25 years of experience in international leadership positions in the healthcare industry, and is currently president of plasma-derived therapies at Takeda Pharmaceutical, headquartered in Japan.
Kim’s geographic experience covers both global and regional roles, focusing on Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Before joining Takeda in 2019, Kim’s previous executive positions included roles such as head of international market access and global franchise head of multiple therapeutic areas at Shire, Baxalta and Baxter.
Anita Frew, Chair of Croda International Plc, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Julie to the Croda Board. Julie's outstanding healthcare sector experience, her strong P&L experience, and commercial R&D and manufacturing knowledge will be of enormous benefit to Croda.’
‘She also brings even greater diversity to the Board, in terms of gender, ethnicity, nationality and tenure, as well as her tremendous skills and experiences as a serving executive.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
