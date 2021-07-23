StockMarketWire.com - Beazley, the insurance company based in London, has announced a 22% jump in profit for the period ending 20 June 2021.

Profit before tax was up at $167.3m, compared $13.8m for the same period last year.

Return on equity for the year was also up of 15%, compared to 1% as of 30 June 2020.

Gross premiums written increased by 22% to $2.035m, compared to $1.663.9m the year before.

Adrian Cox, chief executive officer, said: 'Beazley's gross premiums written increased by 22% to $2,035.3m with all divisions achieving rate rises in the first six months of 2021. Reserve releases across all divisions supported a half year combined ratio of 94% and the investment return achieved was also strong at 1.2% year to date.'

