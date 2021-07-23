StockMarketWire.com - Bidstack, the native in-game advertising platform, has announced that Bryan Neider has been appointed non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of the company.
The appointment follows the admission of new ordinary shares to trading on the AIM this morning.
Neider is a certified public accountant and a technology, media and gaming veteran.
He brings more than 25 years of experience during his tenure at electronic arts.
He has served in a variety of leadership roles including as CFO and COO for EA.com.
James Draper, founder of Bidstack, said: ‘I am honoured to welcome Bryan, a global leader in technology, media and gaming to the board. We have worked closely together since his appointment to the advisory board and as Bidstack is at an inflection point in the business we will benefit from Bryan's impressive and proven track record at Electronic Arts as we pursue commercial opportunities.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
