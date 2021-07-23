StockMarketWire.com - Strategic Minerals plc, the profitable mineral company, has announced that at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Elsewhere, Ukrproduct Group, a leading Ukrainian producer and distributor of branded dairy foods and beverages, has announced that all resolutions put to shareholders at its annual general meeting held on 22 July 2021 were approved.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com